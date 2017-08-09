New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
New York City train commuters can cool off their "summer of hell" with a new beer appropriately named Delayed.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2fqNBqt) that Long Island-based Blue Point Brewery is launching the new brew Monday afternoon in Penn Station.
Blue Point president Todd Ahsmann says he and his employees have spent plenty of time at the Manhattan station waiting for delayed Long Island Rail Road trains to take them back home. The brewery came up with the idea after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said construction at Penn Station could result in a "summer of hell" for commuters.
The can's design resembles Penn Station's departure board, with Long Island destinations followed by the word "delayed."
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
