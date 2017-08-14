Going green: Georgia man repeats as kale-eating champ
HAMBURG, N.Y. — When it comes to chowing down on kale, Gideon Oji is once again the top dog, beating back a challenge from hot-dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut.
Oji gulped down 22
The contest is billed as the world's healthiest eating competition.
Chestnut, of San Jose, California, consumed 20 kale servings. He is the reigning hot dog-eating champion at the Nathan's Famous in New York City.
Oji is Nigerian and now lives in Marrow, Georgia. He took the inaugural kale-eating title last year, consuming 25
Sunday's event was an unlikely partnership between the Independent Health Foundation and Major League Eating.
