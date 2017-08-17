Pennsylvania steakhouse to change name in lawsuit settlement
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania eatery that was sued by a New York City steakhouse for trademark infringement has agreed to change its name.
Owner Robert Dickert will change the name of Scranton's Carl von Luger Steak & Seafood to Carl's Prime. The Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice reports (http://bit.ly/2uLEGGN ) the change is the key point in settling the suit filed by Peter Luger Inc., the owner of the eponymous steakhouse chain.
Dickert had defended use of the name, saying it
Peter Luger attorney Michael Elkin says the chain wanted to recoup financial damages in its suit, but those were dropped as part of the settlement.
Information from: The Citizens' Voice, http://www.citizensvoice.com
