Mnuchin's wife touts fashion labels, slams critic
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, blasted as "adorably out of touch" a person who criticized her Instagram post in which Linton depicted her designer-label outfit.
Linton posted the picture of herself Monday getting off a government plane in Kentucky with Mnuchin. In her post, she mentioned several designer labels for her all-white outfit, including Tom Ford and Valentino.
The commenter responded: "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable."
Linton, an actress, responded on Instagram by calling the commenter "adorably out of touch." She suggested she and Mnuchin contributed more to the U.S. economy and paid more in taxes than her critic.
The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Most Popular
-
Man flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after serious motorcycle crash
-
Teen charged with using fake $100 US bills at Dartmouth restaurants
-
Metro Cities: Buildings branch out as vertical forests grow in city centres
-
Halifax cabbie accused of sexual assault breaks down on stand: 'She wasn't in my car'
-
Time to stop spending and start thinking: Vaz-Oxlade
Don’t keep doing what you’ve always done just because you’ve gotten used to spending the money.
-
Finances in shambles? Blame the person who's in charge
If you don't know if you're on track for retirement, who does?