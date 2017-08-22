WHICHCRAFT: Watercolor effects add colour to pillows
CONCORD, N.H. — With bright splotches or pale washes of
Looking to add some decorative contrast to my
Here's what I found, with each method rated from 1 to 10, with 10 indicating the least expensive, easiest and best results:
FABRIC PAINT
The Brit + Co
The paint recommended for this project, Jacquard's Dye-Na-Flow, is considerably more expensive than the materials used in the other techniques (about $5 for 2 oz.), but because it's made for textiles, no other product is needed to make it permanent on fabric.
This method produced vibrant
COST: 5
EASE: 7
RESULTS: 8
CRAFT PAINT
The owner of the Lovely Etc. blog (http://bit.ly/2uM3RZO ) describes her mission as "creating lovely for less," and her technique for
Her method involves mixing about three drops of acrylic craft paint with 10 drops of fabric painting medium and a few tablespoons of water, and then painting onto fabric. Small bottles of craft paint can often be found for about a dollar each, and fabric painting medium — which produces a washable, permanent substance than adheres better to fabric — for a dollar or two more.
This technique was really easy, but unfortunately, my results were somewhat disappointing compared to the image shown in the tutorial. I painted abstract circles with light red, pink and lavender, but as the fabric began to dry, the
COST: 8
EASE: 8
RESULTS: 5
WATERCOLOR PAINT
Of the three techniques I tried, this one from the blog Tidbits (http://bit.ly/2i8GmEi ) was the only one that used actual
While the tutorial calls for using solid
Like the fabric paint method, the
COST: 7
EASE: 6
RESULTS: 7
