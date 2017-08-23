West Wing update includes new paint, carpet and eagles
WASHINGTON — The West Wing of the White House has a fresh coat of paint, new carpets underfoot, cool, crisp air flow and more than a few new eagle decorations.
The renovations took place while President Donald Trump was a "working vacation" this month.
Changes included replacing the 27-year-old heating and cooling system, updating the paint and carpets throughout the West Wing — and hanging Trump-approved wallpaper in the Oval Office.
The goal was to enhance the space for staff and the public.
