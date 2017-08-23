Life

West Wing update includes new paint, carpet and eagles

The newly renovated staircase of the South Portico porch of the White House are seen in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, during a media tour. The new steps are made of limestone from Indiana. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — The West Wing of the White House has a fresh coat of paint, new carpets underfoot, cool, crisp air flow and more than a few new eagle decorations.

The renovations took place while President Donald Trump was a "working vacation" this month.

Changes included replacing the 27-year-old heating and cooling system, updating the paint and carpets throughout the West Wing — and hanging Trump-approved wallpaper in the Oval Office.

The goal was to enhance the space for staff and the public.

