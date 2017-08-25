Cocktail queen: Canadian woman wins competition as best bartender of the year

A Canadian has won a competition for the world's best bartender.

Kaitlyn Stewart took top honours at the World Class Bartender of the Year competition in Mexico City this week.

Organizers say the event involved 55 competitors who were finalists from regional events in 57 countries.

Stewart had to demonstrate her cocktail-making skills against other bartenders.

A news release from the organizers didn't give Stewart's hometown.

As the winner, she becomes an ambassador for the competition's organizers and will travel the world to judge competitions.