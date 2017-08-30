Life

Maine company creates new spice line for Travel Channel host

DRESDEN, Maine — A Maine company is partnering with television host Andrew Zimmern for a special line of spice blends.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vrgvxz ) Gryffon Ridge Spice Merchants has already developed and released five of the seven new blends for Zimmern's website . Gryffon Ridge owner Christine Pistole drew inspiration for the blends from Zimmern's worldly travels.

The Dresden-based spice house features seasonings like Kentucky Table, Cattle Drive Gusto and Soul of the Caribbean. Each blend comes with recommendations for pairings. Pistole's 2-ounce jars sell for $10 each.

Pistole says working with Zimmern is an exciting opportunity.

Gryffon Ridge opened their doors in 2009. The company boasts a collection of 55 unique culinary blends along with more than 100 spices, herbs, salts and chilies.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...