Maine company creates new spice line for Travel Channel host

DRESDEN, Maine — A Maine company is partnering with television host Andrew Zimmern for a special line of spice blends.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vrgvxz ) Gryffon Ridge Spice Merchants has already developed and released five of the seven new blends for Zimmern's
The Dresden-based spice house features seasonings like Kentucky Table, Cattle Drive Gusto and Soul of the Caribbean. Each blend comes with recommendations for pairings. Pistole's 2-ounce jars sell for $10 each.
Pistole says working with Zimmern is an exciting opportunity.
Gryffon Ridge opened their doors in 2009. The company boasts a collection of 55 unique culinary blends along with more than 100 spices, herbs, salts and chilies.
