The Latest: Protesters gather before DeVos' Title IX speech

The Latest on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' speech on campus sexual assault and enforcement of Title IX, the federal law that bars discrimination in education on the basis of gender.

11:35

About two dozen protesters have gathered outside the auditorium where Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will speak about enforcement of rules governing how colleges investigate sexual assault on campus.

The protesters include women who said they were assaulted on campus and victims' advocates.

They're carrying signs, and one says: "Donald Trump supports Betsy DeVos supports perpetrators."

DeVos has said Obama-era rules on investigating campus sexual assault aren't working and suggested that revisions were necessary.

The Education Department has described DeVos' address as a major policy speech on Title IX enforcement. Title IX bars discrimination on the basis of sex in education.

She's speaking at George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia.

10:50 a.m.

Some victim advocates and legal experts say they expect colleges to stay the course even if Education Secretary Betsy DeVos loosens Obama-era rules on investigating campus sexual assault.

DeVos is giving a policy address on Title IX enforcement later Thursday.

Central to the debate is a 2011 memo from the Education Department that laid out rules colleges must follow when responding to complaints of sexual assault from their students.

DeVos has said the rules aren't working.

3 a.m.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to detail her plans for revising Obama administration guidance that governs how colleges handle sexual assault complaints.

The Education Department says DeVos will address Title IX enforcement in a speech at George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia.

Title IX is a federal law that forbids discrimination in education based on sex. In recent years, it's been associated with efforts to address sexual assault and harassment at college campuses.