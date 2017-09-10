Ohio couple helps maintain yards of residents shamed online
NILES, Ohio — An Ohio couple has stepped forward to help families shamed online for their unkempt yards.
The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports Adam Jenyk and his wife, Chaelsie Adkins, saw an opportunity to help their
Adkins cautions cyber bullies who are unaware of the personal lives of people they try to shame. She says she and her husband have helped a disabled veteran, a stroke victim and a family caring for a special needs child.
Jenyk and Adkins' work has garnered the attention and support of Niles Mayor Tom Scarnecchia. Jenyk says doing something to help makes more sense than complaining.
