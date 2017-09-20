Melania Trump to UN: 'Step up' to protect children
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — First lady Melania Trump is calling on world leaders to "step up" to improve the lives of children.
She will deliver the remarks Wednesday during a luncheon at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York. The White House says the audience will include spouses of world leaders, among others.
In prepared remarks, Trump says that children are often "hit first and hardest in any country" when it comes to drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking illiteracy and hunger.
She says, "We need to step up, come together, and ensure that our children's future is bright."
President Donald Trump spoke to the General Assembly Tuesday, vowing that he would "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.
-
3 tips that can help keep your savings on track
Let others know about your goal — they can help keep you motivated.