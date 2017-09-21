California hits Gatorade in court for "anti-water" videogame
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's attorney general has reached a $300,000 settlement with Gatorade over allegations the company made "anti-water" statements in a cellphone game.
The settlement reached Thursday by Attorney General Xavier Becerra (HAH-vee-air Bah-sehr'-ah) and Gatorade is not an admission of wrongdoing. Gatorade must also refrain from making statements "that disparage water or the consumption of water."
The dispute
Becerra says the marketing is misleading, unlawful and morally wrong.
Gatorade spokeswoman Katie Vidaillet says it was designed to highlight the benefits of sports drinks for athletes, and that parent company PepsiCo provides many water options.
