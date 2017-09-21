General Mills to bring back old Trix with artificial colours
NEW YORK — Trix is back to its old tricks: The colorful cereal will once again be made with artificial dyes and
Food maker General Mills said Thursday that Classic Trix will return to supermarket shelves in October. But it will also continue to sell the version without artificial
"We heard from many Trix fans that they missed the bright vibrant
In early 2016, General Mills switched to using natural sources for
General Mills Inc. said it is also working on bringing back another fan
The Minneapolis-based company said about 90
