Egypt arrests 7 gay men who raised rainbow flag at concert
CAIRO — Egyptian security officials say seven homosexuals were arrested and charged with "inciting immorality" after a concert at which the rainbow flag of the LGBT movement was raised in a rare support of gay rights in conservative Egypt.
The officials say Monday's arrests followed the performance on Friday by the Lebanese indy rock band Mashrou' Leila, whose singer is openly gay.
They say the Supreme State Security Prosecution launched legal proceedings against the seven after authorities discovered they "raised the flag of homosexuals."
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief journalists.
Egyptian law doesn't explicitly prohibit homosexuality, so prosecutors use alternative charges including "immorality" and "debauchery," which is normally reserved for prostitution. Homosexuality is a taboo in Egypt among both Muslims and the Christian minority.
