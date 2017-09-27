Life

Radiohead, Hans Zimmer team up to soundtrack breathtaking Blue Planet II prequel

The British nature documentary makes its return to BBC, with the familiar voice of Sir David Attenborough bringing the oceans greatest stories to life.

The five minute trailer of BBC's Blue Planet II was released on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Take a deep breath."

Those are the words Sir David Attenborough brilliantly utters moments before letting the sights and sounds of the ocean take the viewer on an unparalleled underwater journey.

The five minute trailer of BBC's Blue Planet II was released on Twitter on Wednesday, and English rock band Radiohead collaberated with German composer Hans Zimmer to create the soundtrack for the prequel. 

Sir David Attenborough attends the World Premiere of

Sir David Attenborough attends the World Premiere of "Blue Planet II" on September 27, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Blue Planet originally made worldwide waves when the series debuted in 2001. Attenborough promises to take us through the largest habitat on earth once again, now that they "know so much more."

Grab a handful of popcorn and lose youself in the only voice we can rely on to deliver the profound mysteries of the sea.

"From the restless shores of our coastline, where dolphins spit to trick their pray, to enchanted undersea forests, where fairytale creatures dwell."

And if nothing else, be excited about the newly discovered dancing yeti crabs.

