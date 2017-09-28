Audrey Hepburn mementoes fetch $6.2 million at auction

LONDON — Fans of Hollywood glamour have snapped up mementoes from the collection of the late Audrey Hepburn at a London auction.

The star's personal shooting script for "Breakfast at Tiffany's" sold for 632,750 pounds ($846,619) at Christie's on Wednesday — seven times its pre-sale estimate and one of many lots that smashed expectations.

A Tiffany bangle that was a gift to Hepburn from director Steven Spielberg — inscribed "you are my 'inspiration'" — sold for 332,750 pounds.

Hepburn's wardrobe proved a big draw, with a bidder paying 68,750 pounds for a Burberry trench coat. A black satin Givenchy cocktail gown worn during the 1963 film "Charade" sold for 68,750 pounds.

A satin sleep mask which had been expected to fetch up to 150 pounds sold for 6,250 pounds.

Christie's said Thursday that the sale fetched a total of 4.6 million pounds ($6.2 million), seven times the pre-sale estimate.

The chic star of "Roman Holiday," ''My Fair Lady" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" died in 1993 aged 63.