H&M Q3 sales grow but profit down on summer discounts
TALLINN, Estonia — Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB says its sales grew a modest 5
Net sales during the June-August period amounted to 51.2 billion kronor ($6.3 billion), up from 48.9 billion kronor a year earlier.
However, the group's net profit for the period fell around 20
It said its push into online sales isn't offsetting a decline in footfall at its traditional retail outlets.
CEO Karl-Johan Persson said Thursday the fashion sector "is in a period of extensive and rapid change as a result of ongoing digitalization."
