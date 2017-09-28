Vergara says new lingerie line also assists businesswomen

Life

Actress Sofia Vergara participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her new subscription underwear line "EBY", at AOL Studios on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Sofia Vergara is debuting a new lingerie line, but she says it's about more than sexy underwear — it's also about empowering women in business.

The "Modern Family" star promoted her EBY line in New York this week. It's a subscription-based service that also sets aside a portion of the profits to woman entrepreneurs via small loans.

Vergara says it's a fun mission and she wants to help women like herself, when she was a young single mother struggling to provide for her son.

Of course, she doesn't have that problem anymore.

This week, Forbes named Vergara the highest-paid television actress in the 12-month period ending June 1. She brought in a whopping $41.5 million for her "Modern Family" duties, and that's only a portion of her income.

