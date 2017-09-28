Vergara says new lingerie line also assists businesswomen
NEW YORK — Sofia Vergara is debuting a new lingerie line, but she says it's about more than sexy underwear — it's also about empowering women in business.
The "Modern Family" star promoted her EBY line in New York this week. It's a subscription-based service that also sets aside a portion of the profits to woman entrepreneurs via small loans.
Vergara says it's a fun mission and she wants to help women like herself, when she was a young single mother struggling to provide for her son.
Of course, she doesn't have that problem anymore.
This week, Forbes named Vergara the highest-paid television actress in the 12-month period ending June 1. She brought in a whopping $41.5 million for her "Modern Family" duties, and that's only a portion of her income.
