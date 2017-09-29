Life

UK hotel tells customers to dial back Michelin expectations

LONDON — Is success written in a star?

A Michelin-starred Scottish hotel is telling customers they should no longer expect the frills of a restaurant featured in the guide. Don Matheson of the Boath House in Nairn says that while the restaurant is grateful for the honour of a star, it is going in a more casual direction.

While Matheson says people shouldn't expect fish and chips, he fears he'll lose the star because Boath House won't offer the type of multi-course experience Michelin tends to favour .

Matheson told The Associated Press on Friday "the expectation that goes with (a star) is so stressful."

The move comes a week after French chef Sebastien Bras said he wanted to be dropped from Michelin's roster because having three stars put him under huge pressure.

