UK hotel tells customers to dial back Michelin expectations
LONDON — Is success written in a star?
A Michelin-starred Scottish hotel is telling customers they should no longer expect the frills of a restaurant featured in the guide. Don Matheson of the Boath House in Nairn says that while the restaurant is grateful for the
While Matheson says people shouldn't expect fish and chips, he fears he'll lose the star because Boath House won't offer the type of multi-course experience Michelin tends to
Matheson told The Associated Press on Friday "the expectation that goes with (a star) is so stressful."
The move comes a week after French chef Sebastien Bras said he wanted to be dropped from Michelin's roster because having three stars put him under huge pressure.
