Sherwin-Williams pick sea blue Oceanside 2018 colour of year
NEW YORK — The paint experts at Sherwin-Williams have chosen a deep sea-blue hue called Oceanside as their 2018
The company described the pick Tuesday as evoking a wanderlust in an "opulent and mysterious" shade that serves as counterpart to a range of hues, from neon pink to desert taupe.
Sue Wadden, the company's director of
She said there's a craving for "things that remind us of bright folklore, like mermaids and expeditions across continents."
The
Alabaster was Sherwin-Williams' 2017
