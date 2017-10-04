ASK A DESIGNER: Bold colour on kitchen cabinets is a thing
Conventional wisdom says to use neutral
But home-design TV shows and blogs are changing that calculus by showing colorful, painted kitchen cabinets that look like a commitment worth making.
Lately, "the natural materials are just not satisfying people," says designer and apartmenttherapy.com founder Maxwell Ryan. "People are loving contrast right now," including kitchens with bold
Designer Brian Patrick Flynn recently filled the kitchen of HGTV's new "Urban Oasis" giveaway house with bright blue cabinets and a blue island in the
"I think designers love painted cabinetry in kitchens because, as opposed to wood, it's the strongest way to create a defined palette," Flynn says. "It's a great way to really add tons of personality to a space that's more about task than it is decoration."
Here, Ryan, Flynn and Massachusetts-based designer Kristina Crestin offer advice on how to fill a kitchen with on-trend colorful cabinetry while still having a room you'll love for years to come.
COLORFUL COMPROMISES
"Do you want it to be timeless and you might always love it but might never be jazzed about it?" asks Crestin. Neutral cabinets, especially white ones, remain a safe and popular bet. But she says homeowners who are drawn to bolder
Sometimes, the answer is putting
"Since I'm a fan of going big, I can go with fire-engine red cabinets all over and never flinch," Flynn says. "However, if a client is hesitant about that much
Colorful lower cabinets can also look great combined with open shelving on top, Ryan says. Or paint the lower cabinets black, and then tile or paint the wall behind the upper, open shelving in a bold
"If you can get away with less storage," Ryan says, this open-shelf approach makes small kitchens feel larger, while the colorful wall behind the shelves adds personality without being as overpowering as a full room of colorful cabinets.
Pairing bold cabinets with natural elements like slate or stone flooring and countertops can also make this look easier to live with long-term, says Crestin.
EMBRACING THE BLUES
Although black cabinets are trendy (Ryan just did his kitchen with black cabinets and white countertops), Crestin says many homeowners fall in love with a blue kitchen.
Blue shades, especially navy, can feel "historical and timeless," she says, but also a bit more exciting than basic wood or crisp white. A stately navy blue is a safe bet that can then be enlivened further in ways that are risk-free, like "layering on a spring green or chartreuse" through dish towels and curtains.
CHOOSING YOUR SHADE
"My rule for choosing the right
If you're ordering new cabinets, ask about getting a custom paint
Or if you're comfortable with ambitious DIY projects, you could paint new or old cabinets yourself. But Ryan points out that while older cabinets made of solid wood can be sanded and painted successfully, the results are often different with cheaper ones.
