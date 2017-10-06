Life

Supreme Court's newest justice has an elk as an office mate

This undated photo provided by Christopher Scalia, shows an elk shot by Justice Antonin Scalia, that has remained in the new Justice Neil Gorsuch's chambers in the Supreme Court in Washington. When Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch got appointed to the Supreme Court bench earlier this year, he got lifetime tenure, a salary north of $250,000 and an elk named Leroy. (Christopher J. Scalia by AP)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court's newest justice says he's got an unusual office mate: an elk named Leroy.

Justice Neil Gorsuch has been explaining in recent appearances how he came to share space with the animal.

Gorsuch says the story begins with his predecessor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia shot the elk on a hunting trip more than a decade ago and had its head mounted and hung in his Supreme Court office.

Gorsuch explained at an event in Washington last week that after Scalia's death in 2016 it seemed that the elk was destined "to become homeless" because he's too big for the average living room wall.

Gorsuch says someone then got the idea that Leroy might make "a sort of unusual welcome-to-the-neighbourhood gift for the new guy."

