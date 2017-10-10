Life

Beware the pets when handling the Halloween candy haul

In this Oct. 24, 2015, file photo, Dachshunds Eli, left, and Emily in Minion costumes participate in the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York. It's a trick-or-treating tradition: Dump the night's candy haul onto the living room floor to pick out the gems, or do some horse trading with siblings and friends. The excitement ‚Äî and sugar rush ‚Äî may leave humans unaware that all that candy might just be lethal for pet dogs and cats, however. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

In this Oct. 24, 2015, file photo, Dachshunds Eli, left, and Emily in Minion costumes participate in the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York. It's a trick-or-treating tradition: Dump the night's candy haul onto the living room floor to pick out the gems, or do some horse trading with siblings and friends. The excitement ‚Äî and sugar rush ‚Äî may leave humans unaware that all that candy might just be lethal for pet dogs and cats, however. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — Halloween may be fun and games for humans, but all that candy can pose a risk to dogs and cats.

Chocolate, and the caffeine and theobromine it contains, can cause vomiting, diarrhea and other issues, depending on the size of the pet, the type of chocolate and how much is ingested.

Candy wrappers are another issue since dogs may chow down as is on any candy they discover, leading to bowel blockages. Other Halloween treats dangerous for pets are raisins and macadamia nuts.

Most pet bakeries and pet stores stock up on safe seasonal and Halloween-themed treats. Leasa Greer, manager of nutrition and regulatory affairs for Solid Gold, a line of natural, health-focused foods and treats for dogs and cats, said natural treats such as pumpkin rinds and apples may be just the thing to distract pets from the candy haul.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...