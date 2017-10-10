Burger King tries to burn Wendy's with its own spicy nuggets

NEW YORK — Burger King is adding spicy nuggets to its menu and firing up a rivalry with burger chain Wendy's, which pulled the peppery snack from most of its restaurants earlier this year.

Burger King said Tuesday that its version of spicy nuggets will roll out nationwide this week. Some locations in Miami, New York and Los Angeles will give a free 10-piece to anyone who can prove their name is Wendy on Oct. 13.

Back in March, Wendy's Co. wrote to fans in an open letter that its spicy nuggets weren't that popular, and it would only sell them at restaurants in seven cities.

Wendy's, based in Columbus, Ohio, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., said it saw on social media that there was still demand for spicy nuggets and started developing them about four months ago.

"It's all over Twitter and Facebook," said Burger King President Alex Macedo. "People miss spicy nuggets."

Burger King's version is spicier than competitors, Macedo said, using a mix of cayenne pepper and other spices he did not name. Spicy chicken is not new for the chain: It has sold two hot versions of its chicken fries and has a spicy chicken sandwich on the menu.