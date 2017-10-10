Frost, drought hits wine production hard in Europe
BRUSSELS — The European Union is heading for its smallest grape harvest in 36 years with production down by as much as a third in some areas. The quality of the wines, though, is expected to be excellent.
The EU's Copa-Cogeca farm union announced Tuesday that spring hail and frost, combined with a sustained drought during the summer have hit the vines hard and will cut wine production to 145 million
Thierry Coste, the chairman of Copa-Cogeca wine division, said that overall the harvest in the 28-nation bloc will be down 14
