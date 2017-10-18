Karen Pence to outline goals for art therapy initiative
WASHINGTON — When Karen Pence found out that an art therapist in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico couldn't afford the clay her clients needed, she sprang into action.
A trained
"She cleaned him out," the
Mrs. Pence made art therapy her cause ever since she first learned about it more than a decade ago. She has visited numerous art therapy programs, both in the U.S. and abroad, and on Wednesday in Florida, nine months into the administration, she planned to formally announce the goals for her art therapy initiative.
She wants to help people understand the difference between art therapy and arts and crafts, and to grasp that art therapy is a viable option for treating trauma, injury and other life experiences. She also wants to encourage young people to choose art therapy as a career.
"I don't think that a lot of people understand the difference between therapeutic art and art therapy," Mrs. Pence, a trained
Blabbing to a girlfriend can be therapeutic, she explained, but it is not the same as art therapy, which has three elements: a client, a trained therapist and art.
As passionate as she is about raising art therapy's profile, other issues help make Karen Pence tick, too.
One of them is helping military families, especially spouses. Her only son, Michael, is in the Marines.
There's also her interest in honeybees. Mrs. Pence installed a beehive on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, where the
Now 60 and married to the
Since returning to Washington in January (the family lived in the area when her husband served in Congress), she has accompanied the
She's even done a little campaigning, urging Virginians to vote next month for Ed Gillespie in what's viewed as a tight gubernatorial race.
"It really makes a difference, I can tell you. Nobody thought that we were going to win," she said, an apparent reference to the Trump-Pence ticket.
The
"We're people of faith so we just try and approach everything with prayer," Mrs. Pence said from her sunny, second-floor office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex, where she and her staff enjoy coveted views of the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial. Art therapy drawings given as gifts adorn the outer office.
She proudly displayed several of her paintings, including of the Capitol dome, the
Except for myriad pets, including two cats, a dog and a rabbit named Marlon Bundo, the Pences are empty nesters. Their son and two adult daughters are off on their own.
"I think for us this is a good time in our life for this role because our kids are out of college. They're living their own lives," Mrs. Pence said.
She's also launching a blog in conjunction with Wednesday's announcement to chronicle her visits to art therapy programs.
