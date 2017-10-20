Selena Gomez, Brie Larson among presenters at InStyle Awards
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, Faith Hill and Kate Bosworth are among the presenters set to hand out
The InStyle Awards
Gomez will present an award to the best makeup artist, while Larson will present the designer of the year
Among the honorees at Monday's ceremony at the Getty Center in Los Angeles are singers Demi Lovato and Zendaya along with actresses Cate Blanchett and Elle Fanning.
This marks the third year for the ceremony.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Apartments evacuated in Dartmouth building after threats made, gun spotted
-
Reduce the time it takes to preheat your oven with this kitchen hack
-
B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert
-
On the grand opening of Halifax Tool Library’s new location, Tristan Cleveland wants to say thank you
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.