UK paper sorry for airbrushing out Solange Knowles's braids
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Britain's Evening Standard newspaper has apologized to Solange Knowles for digitally altering an image of the singer on the cover of its magazine.
Knowles — who had released a song called "Don't Touch My Hair" — complained on Instagram that an elaborate braided crown on her head had been digitally removed from the cover photo.
The magazine article featured the singer talking about her experiences spending time at her mother's salon as a child. She also discussed braiding's importance to her and praised it as "its own art form."
The magazine said in a statement Saturday that the photo was altered for "layout purposes" but it was sorry for the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.