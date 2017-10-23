Students miss school after teacher posts 'I'm buying a gun'
A
A
Share via Email
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A suburban Pittsburgh school district says a teacher's Facebook post about "buying a gun" caused parents to keep about 60 students home from school or pick them up early from an elementary school Friday.
KDKA reports students at Moore Elementary in the Brentwood School District were also kept inside and borough police were notified.
The post said, "I'm going shopping sat. Who wants to go. I'm buying a gun. Watch out world. Hahahaha."
The district isn't identifying the staffer who posted the comment or saying what might happen to him or her.
The district promised to inform parents of the results of an investigation that was continuing Monday.
___
Information from: KDKA-TV, http://www.kdka.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.