Kim Cattrall: 19-hour 'Sex and the City' days prevented kids
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
"Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall says she didn't have kids in-part because of the demanding production schedule of the long-running HBO series.
The 61-year-old actress told Piers Morgan for an interview on Britain's ITV that she decided against undergoing fertility treatments when she was starring on the show in her early 40s because she questioned how she could keep up with 19-hour days while raising a child.
Cattrall also opened up about her relationship with her co-stars on the franchise, telling Morgan she has "never been friends" with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis or Cynthia Nixon.
Cattrall says she turned down the chance to appear in a third "Sex and the City" film and will never play her character Samantha Jones again.
Most Popular
-
'Unacceptable': Education minister slams Alberta Catholic school districts' proposed alternate sex-ed curriculum
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why I'm 'full of crap' — and trying to change
-
Caitlan Coleman tells of forced abortion, disputes official account of her rescue in Pakistan
-
Halifax police search for two suspects after Canadian Tire theft in Sackville
-
Being a positive financial role model: Five money lessons to teach your children
If you want your children to be smart about money, then you have to take the time to teach them.
-
Why you need to start treating your parents like grownups: Vaz-Oxlade
If you have a parent who is irresponsible with money, you need to recognize this is not your problem.