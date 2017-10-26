2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside
OGUNQUIT, Maine — A second actress is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching.
Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.
She told Deadspin that Bush quipped that his
Grolnick couldn't be reached immediately by The Associated Press. Her story came to light after People magazine reported a similar allegation by actress Heather Lind.
The former president's office said he routinely tells the same joke "and on occasion he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner." The statement says he apologizes "to anyone he has offended."
