Life

Fit or miss? Retailers offer new tools to help shoppers

This image provided by Levi Strauss & Co. shows the company's Virtual Stylist which texts back and forth with online customers to offer recommendations, based on their preferences. Marc Rosen, Levi‚Äôs president of global e-commerce, says early tests show the chatbot is driving more browsers to become buyers. (Courtesy of Levi Strauss & Co. via AP)

NEW YORK — Stores watching Amazon take a larger share of clothing sales are trying to solve one of the most vexing issues for online shoppers: Finding items that fit properly.

The retailers are unleashing tools that use artificial intelligence to replicate the help a salesperson at a store might offer, calculate a shopper's most likely body shape, or use 3D models for a virtual fitting room try-on.

Amazon, which some analysts say would surpass Macy's this year as the largest U.S. clothing seller, is offering some customers an Alexa-powered device that doubles as a selfie-stick machine and a stylist.

Retailers want to reduce the rate of online returns, which can be up to 40 per cent , and thus make customers happier — and more likely to be repeat shoppers.

