Recalls this week: infant motion seats, baby gyms

More than 60,000 infant motion seats are being recalled because the motor can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Other recalled consumer products this week include baby gyms that pose a strangulation hazard and faulty scuba gear.

Here's a more detailed look:

INFANT MOTION SEATS

DETAILS: Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing. They were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017.

WHY: The motor housing can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 63,000 in the U.S. and about 2,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" for more information.

BABY GYMS

DETAILS: PlanToys baby gyms that are set on the floor for babies. Babies lay under the gym to play with the hanging mobiles. The wooden gyms are tan and have four legs with four different colour balls in the middle that are connected by two ropes on the sides. There are two space-themed mobiles hanging from the top bar. The manufacturing date code TH 080116 through TH 082916 is printed on the top corner joint connecting ball. They were sold at specialty toy and baby product stores and at Diapers.com, Target.com and other websites from September 2016 through May 2017.

WHY: Babies can strangle on the side rope crossbars on the baby gyms.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 500.

FOR MORE: Call PlanToys at 866-517-7526 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to Michael@plantoysinc.com or visit www.PlanToys.com and click on "Safety" at the bottom of the page for more information.

SCUBA DIVING REGULATORS

DETAILS: Ocean Management Systems (OMS) Airstream Evoque regulators for scuba diving. The metal regulator attaches to the scuba tank valve and controls the pressure of the air a diver breathes. Only regulators with the following serial numbers are included in the recall: Serial numbers 57792121 to 57792200, 57813071 to 57813150, 57814061 to 57814100, and 57813264 to 57814403. "Airstream" and the serial number can be found on the body of the regulator. They were sold at Authorized Diving Unlimited International dealers nationwide and at www.divegearexpress.com and https://www.divedui.com from February 2017 through June 2017.

WHY: The scuba diving regulators can malfunction, posing a drowning hazard.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of units malfunctioning during diving. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 480.

FOR MORE: Call Diving Unlimited International at 800-325-8439 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to rcwatts@dui-online.com or visit www.divedui.com and click on "Service Bulletins" under the support tab at the top of the page for more information.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: All model year 2014 through 2017 Wildcat Trail and 2015 through 2017 Wildcat Sport models of Arctic Cat ROVs. The recalled vehicles were sold in multiple colours , have four wheels and side-by-side seating for two people. "Wildcat Trail" or "Wildcat Sport" is printed on each side of the vehicle. They were sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from December 2013 through August 2017.

WHY: Heat from the exhaust can melt the plastic panels behind the operator and passenger seat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: 444 reports of the plastic panels melting, with five resulting in fires. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 14,100 in the U.S., about 5,300 were sold in Canada and 100 in Mexico.