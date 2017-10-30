Prosecutor asks court to stop museum's sale of Rockwell art
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Prosecutors are asking a court to halt a Massachusetts museum's plans to sell 40 works of art, including two by Norman Rockwell.
State Attorney General Maura Healey's office urged the court on Monday to grant a temporary restraining order to prevent the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield from selling the art until the legal questions are sorted out.
A complaint seeking a restraining order was filed this month by Rockwell's three sons and others.
The Democratic attorney general says her office hasn't finished its investigation into the legality of the possible sale. She says it may be impossible to get the artworks back if a court later finds the museum wasn't allowed to sell them in the first place.
The museum has stood by its decision to sell the artworks beginning Nov. 13.
