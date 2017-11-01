Runaway 7-year-old girl sneaks onto plane at Geneva airport
GENEVA — A Geneva airport spokesman says a runaway 7-year-old girl slipped through security checks and onto a plane without a boarding pass before being spotted by a crew member and handed over to police.
Bernard Stampfli said Wednesday that authorities were enhancing measures to ensure that children are accompanied by adults when passing through security checks.
In the incident Sunday, the girl, who was not identified, initially slipped away from her parents at Geneva's main railway station and
After a first attempt failed, she tried again and succeeded — getting aboard an EasyJet flight to Corsica.
