Nancy Friday, author of 'My Secret Garden,' dead at 84
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Journalist and author of the
Literary agent Robert Thixton says Friday died Sunday morning in her Manhattan apartment. She was 84 and died of complications from Alzheimer's.
"My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies," explicit letters and interviews gathered by Friday, was published in 1973. It was widely regarded as the first major book to compile women's sexual fantasies and made her a celebrity who would be interviewed Bill Maher and Tom Snyder among others. Her other books included "Women On Top," ''Jealousy and Envy" and "Beyond My Control."
Friday was a graduate of Wellesley College who worked as a newspaper and magazine reporter in the 1960s before becoming an author.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
From rats to bedbugs, how super pests are surviving and thriving in cities like Toronto
-
26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting
-
Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
-
You don't have to be a math whiz to figure out your finances: Vaz-Oxlade
Being a dope in math is no excuse when it comes to your financial situation. Focus on choices you must make rather than numbers.
-
How keeping up could keep you back from your goals: Vaz-Oxlade
If you attempt to keep up with the social expectations that come from a high-income job, you may find it difficult to save.