French designer Gaultier to make theatre show of his life
PARIS — The corsets, sparkle and provocation of French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier are coming to a
The 65-year-old designer announced Wednesday that he is telling the story of his colorful career in a racy, music-filled
Gaultier said the production, titled "Fashion Freak Show," will combine singing, dancing and acting, and draw on the people who have inspired his designs.
During an interview at his Paris atelier, the designer presented the shiny, geometric corsets designed for and worn by Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Beyoncé.
He said: "It's all going in. Everything."
Gaultier says the show is not fully written, but about half of the cast and production staff has been selected.
