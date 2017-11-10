Recalls this week: jackets for babies, children's bicycles
Quilted jackets for babies are being recalled this week because of snaps that can detach and pose a choking hazard. Other recalled consumer products include children's bicycles with a faulty crank.
Here's a more detailed look:
QUILTED JACKETS FOR BABIES
DETAILS: OshKosh Baby B'gosh quilted jackets in pink and
WHY: The snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard.
INCIDENTS: Three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.
HOW MANY: About 38,000 in the U.S. and about 5,000 in Canada.
FOR MORE: Call OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.oshkosh.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.
CHILDREN'S BICYCLES
DETAILS: 2015, 2016 and 2017 model year Norco children's bicycles with Samox SAC30-111NA square taper bicycle cranks in 140mm and 152mm lengths. The crank model number AC30 is located on the inside of both crank arms, and the crank length is stamped at the end of each crank arm. Included in this recall are 20- and 24-inch wheeled bicycles with the following model names: Storm 2.1, Storm 4.1, Charger 2.1, Charger 4.1, Fluid HT 2.3, Fluid HT 4.3, Fluid FS 2.2, and Fluid FS 4.2. The model name is located on the top tube of the bicycle. They were sold at Norco Bicycles dealers from May 2016 through September 2017.
WHY: The cranks can bend or break during use, posing a fall hazard.
INCIDENTS: Four reports of the cranks bending or breaking. No injuries have been reported.
HOW MANY: About 1,050 in the U.S. and about 1,750 in Canada.
FOR MORE: Call Norco at 800-663-8916 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., visit www.norco.com and click on "Safety Notices/Recalls" for more information, or contact your local Norco Bicycles dealers to request installation of a new crankset.
