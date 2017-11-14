Consumer safety group to unveil 'most dangerous' toys list
BOSTON — A Boston-based child safety group is releasing its annual holiday list of the ten most hazardous toys.
World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., is unveiling its list Tuesday at a children's hospital in Boston.
The
W.A.T.C.H. says this year's list will focus on toys with small parts that can present choking hazards, toys with inconsistent and inadequate warnings and common hazards that continue to reappear year after year in toys.
W.A.T.C.H. says there have been at least 15 toy recalls since last December. Earlier this year, the organization called out fidget spinners, the wildly popular, twirling gadgets that are banned in many schools.
