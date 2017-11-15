Boy banned from high school dance competition in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys for a Wisconsin boy who wants to compete with his high school dance team have filed a federal civil rights complaint after the Minnesota State High School League barred him from championship competition.
The Star Tribune says the Pacific Legal Foundation filed the complaint Tuesday with the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education. It argues that Minnesota's policy is discriminatory and violates Title IX, which bars sex discrimination in education programs that receive federal funds.
Fifteen-year-old Kaiden Johnson attends Superior High School in Wisconsin. The school allows him to dance with the team. Johnson was told he couldn't compete with his team in competitions in Minnesota because that state doesn't allow boys on high school dance teams.
An attorney for the Minnesota league declined comment.
