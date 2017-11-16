Things to see inside the Museum of the Bible
WASHINGTON — The massive Museum of the Bible, scheduled to open Friday in Washington, has three main exhibit floors, lecture and meeting space, restaurants and a rooftop garden, a ballroom and a 472-seat
Admission is free, although donations are requested. Here are some details about what to expect:
KIDS
A first floor children's area highlights acts of courage depicted in the Bible and has a high-tech feature that projects a watery surface with marine life below. Children can walk across the image, creating the illusion of walking on water.
JESUS' WORLD
An extensive exhibit aims to recreate what Nazareth looked like during the time of Jesus, including a mikveh, or ritual bath, and a courtyard depicting village life. People in period costume will guide visitors through the section.
POP CULTURE
The museum aims to highlight how the Bible has influenced people in ways they may not realize. On television screens, videos will play pop music songs with an explanation of the Bible verse that inspired the lyrics. Another section has high fashion inspired by Scripture.
FIND THE VERSE
A motion simulator called "Washington Revelations" creates the sensation of flying over the nation's capital to see Bible inscriptions and references in buildings and monuments throughout the city.
THE VIEW
Along with a rooftop garden, a glass-walled atrium provides clear views of the Washington Monument and the Capitol.
