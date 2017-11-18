Harry Styles, Miguel set for Victoria's Secret China show
NEW YORK — Singer Harry Styles and R&B star Miguel will perform at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai on Monday.
People magazine reports that Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese singer Jane Zhang will also perform at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The show will air Nov. 28 on CBS.
Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid are among the 55 models participating. Gigi Hadid said she will not be walking in the show, a few months after Chinese internet users accused her of racist
It was not immediately clear whether Hadid had been denied a visa. It is not uncommon for entertainers to be denied visas by Chinese authorities for political reasons.
The fashion show's executive producer tells People they've been granted more than 700 visas for the event.
