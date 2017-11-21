European court opens hearing on recognizing same-sex unions
BUCHAREST, Romania — The European Court of Justice on Tuesday opened a hearing on the recognition of same-sex marriages in European Union countries where they aren't legal.
The hearing in Luxembourg came after Romania's
Iustina Ionescu, a Romanian lawyer, told the court the couple's marriage should be recognized based on the EU principle of free movement.
"We have confidence in the wisdom of the European judges that they will have the capacity to take a decision in our
However, representatives from Romania, Hungary, Poland and Estonia told the court Tuesday they don't want the term "spouse" to include same-sex unions.
European Commission officials said that same-sex marriages or civil partnerships are recognized or enjoy legal protection in 22 out of EU's 28 members.
Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Estonia currently do not offer legal protection to same-sex couples.
Opposition to same-sex relationships is often fierce in Romania, where homosexuality was only decriminalized in 2002.
Coman and Hamilton, who live in New York,
