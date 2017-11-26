Greek police arrest 7 for selling bogus olive oil
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police have arrested seven people allegedly involved in fraudulently selling large quantities of adulterated sunflower oil as olive oil in Greece and abroad.
A family of four and three of their relatives were found operating a workshop were they added a dye to turn the yellow sunflower seed oil into a green hue resembling olive oil.
The arrests took place Saturday near the city of Larissa, in the Greek province of Thessaly, about 150
The adulterated oil was sold in
The product was peddled as "extra-virgin olive oil, straight from the producer." Its domestic price was about 50
