Devos: Mobile app coming for federal student aid application

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says college students will soon be able to file their applications for federal student aid through a mobile app.

Speaking Tuesday at a conference of student aid professionals in Orlando, Florida, DeVos pledged to make the financial aid process "modern, streamlined, more accessible and simply easier" for all.

DeVos says that today one can order food, get a ride home and even find a romantic partner on one's phone, so the Free Application for Federal Student Aid should also be available in the same way.