Doorbuster discounts unlikely at small retailers this season
NEW YORK — When Mark Aselstine started online wine retailer Uncorked Ventures, he thought he should offer discounts — so gave 30
"People who were paying $50 or $70 per bottle of wine weren't looking for a discount," says Aselstine, whose business is based in Berkley, California.
Many small and independent retailers find that big markdowns don't motivate people to shop at their stores or
Last year, Aselstine decided to experiment, ending all discounts except for 10
Lea Thompson learned the hard way that being a small retailer and offering big discounts don't mix. Wanting to be in line with other retailers during the 2016 holiday season, she gave customers of her online women's fitness store 15
"After many customers took advantage of that, including a few with insanely large orders, we realized such deals actually cut into our profits significantly rather than helped them," says Thompson, owner of Fit Fly Fab, based in Dyer, Indiana.
This year, she did offer Cyber Monday deals, but they ended at midnight.
Profits aside, it can be risky for some small retailers to offer big discounts, says Elaine Kwon, an online retail consultant based in Seattle.
"The customer is debating between a brand they love that's full price and a brand giving them the discount," Kwon says. Shoppers may forgo the discounts if they believe they're getting a good value, even at full price, she says.
Peter Manning, a clothing retailer for men 5 feet 8 inches tall or under, tries to convey to shoppers that it offers quality at a fair price.
"We are clear in our approach, that we're not a traditional retailer offering big discounts. Once they understand our philosophy, they seem to be good with it," CEO Jeff Hansen says.
The New York-based retailer, which does 90
"No business can survive selling stuff at 70
Shinesty uses new products and gifts to motivate shoppers. The online gift retailer, which does a big business in Santa Claus suits and ugly holiday sweaters, advertises limited-edition products on Black Friday, and on Cyber Monday gives gifts like hats, socks sunglasses and blazers to people who make purchases.
"We never wanted to be a discount company — we figured there's no way we can compete with Amazon or Spirit Halloween," two of Shinesty's biggest rivals, CEO Chris White says.
The Boulder, Colorado-based company brings in about two-thirds of its annual revenue during the fourth quarter, which includes Halloween and the winter holidays. If the company was to discount merchandise 50
Usually on Cyber Monday, "our sales are up 600
At Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store, a gift shop in Brooklyn, New York, there won't be any holiday shopping discounts, owner Ann Cantrell says.
"We think it cheapens the products and the brand," she says. The store carries merchandise including crafts and beauty products that are made locally or imported.
Cantrell believes Blue Ribbon's customers don't expect discounts; they're looking for things they can't easily find elsewhere, and they understand a
Kevan Christine believes it's just a bad idea for a small retailer to offer big discounts.
"There's this mad rush — small businesses are trying to compete with the big chains," says Christine, owner of Made in California, an online fragrance shop based in San Diego. "I think it's ridiculous to do — your focus is different, your product is different."
Christine's site will offer shoppers small gifts, like samples of fragrances, when they've spent a certain amount. She believes that will help build relationships more than a markdown will.
"You get the one-and-done customer with a discount," she says. "I like the repeat customers."
Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg. Her work can be found here: https://apnews.com/search/joyce%20rosenberg
