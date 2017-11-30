Holiday shopping: Desire for deals, but some impulse buying

NEW YORK — Shoppers so far this holiday season look to be showing a desire for deals but also an inclination for some impulse spending.

People were on track to spend more. The National Retail Federation trade group called spending so far "robust," and reiterated its forecast for holiday sales to rise by up to 4 per cent .

More than one-third of shoppers surveyed by the NRF planned to make all their purchases on sale over the big holiday weekend. That's similar to last year, and up from 11 per cent in 2015.