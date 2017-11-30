Holiday shopping: Desire for deals, but some impulse buying
NEW YORK — Shoppers so far this holiday season look to be showing a desire for deals but also an inclination for some impulse spending.
People were on track to spend more. The National Retail Federation trade group called spending so far "robust," and reiterated its forecast for holiday sales to rise by up to 4
More than one-third of shoppers surveyed by the NRF planned to make all their purchases on sale over the big holiday weekend. That's similar to last year, and up from 11
But shoppers also appeared to be buying on a whim. Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at market research firm NPD Group, said based on what he and his team saw, "there's no question there was more impulse buying and self-gifting."
