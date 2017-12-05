For wedding favours, personalize, localize, do it yourself
Once, the little gifts that couples gave out to wedding guests were as elegantly predictable as just about every other aspect of a traditional wedding. A little bud vase printed with the happy couple's names, perhaps. Or a tiny faux-Lenox picture frame inscribed with the date.
Somewhere along the way, couples and wedding planners took a different approach. They figured out that fragile trinkets like these were often taken home and ignored, or, worse, left behind at the reception.
Happily, as with so much modern wedding planning,
TELLING YOUR STORY
Couples who opt to give guest
"What can you really get for $2 or $3 that people are really going to want to hang on to and that will really represent you?" asks Kay.
The answer for many couples is creative personalization: a gift that helps tell their story.
Journalists Caitlin Kelly and Jose Lopez created a memorable
GIFTS ON ARRIVAL
If your guests have
Pittsburgh-based wedding planner Natasha Brody of Hello Productions has designed postcards with a striking photo of Pittsburgh on one side and the wedding weekend itinerary printed on the back. She also likes to add some local
In cases where many guests know one of the people getting married but not the other, welcome bags are a great place to put items that tell something about the couple or how they met, Brody says. The more creative the better: "Do a little write-up of how he proposed," or include information on the couple's
Spending on these "swag bags" may range from about $6 to $15 per bag, depending on the couple's budget and the number of out-of-town guests. Give one bag per room or couple, rather than individual bags for each visiting guest.
Another money-saving move: Some couples who give welcome gifts to out-of-town guests then skip table
DELICIOUS AND DIY'D
Edible (or drinkable) gifts solve the problem of guests having to pack unplanned items in a suitcase or carry something fragile home. Small succulent plants are advertised as great wedding
Wedding guests also get hungry. So some couples solve both problems by offering food gifts: a jar of local honey, perhaps, or a box of chocolates from a popular local business. For weddings at a winery, Kay says, a split of wine with a personalized label is a perfect gift.
Another option that's cost-effective: Offer pretty takeout containers that guests can fill with cookies as they leave the reception. Or, for couples not hosting a brunch the next day, offer gourmet muffins or jars of granola with bags of fancy tea to be enjoyed the next morning.
Again, the local tie is popular, as is do-it-yourself-ing: One of Brody's clients "had family come over and they all made homemade apple butter," she says. In the months before the wedding, the family made batches from local apples and then packed the apple butter by hand into mason jars tied with ribbons.
"It was really precious," Brody says. "No one forgot it."
