Settlement reached in mom's breastfeeding suit against YMCA
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A lawsuit alleging a Rhode Island YMCA would not allow a mother to breastfeed in public has been settled.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island on Friday announced the settlement on behalf of Elizabeth Gooding, who sued the Ocean Community YMCA in May.
Gooding is a mother of three who was a part-time employee and member at the YMCA. She alleged employees at the Westerly branch told her in February 2015 and again a month later she couldn't nurse in public areas at the YMCA.
The YMCA said it took "affirmative steps" to address Gooding's concerns at that time. It said a private area was created for employees who choose to breastfeed.
Further details on the settlement haven't been disclosed. The Ocean Community YMCA's president and
