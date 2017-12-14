Ivanka Trump store to open in Trump Tower lobby
NEW YORK — An Ivanka Trump-branded store is opening in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, selling handbags, jewelry and candles.
A representative for the first daughter's brand says the store opened Thursday on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will add shoes and clothes next year.
Trump, who is now an assistant to her father, President Donald Trump, gave up day-to-day management of her brand this year. Her ownership still allows her to profit off her rising profile, which has prompted criticism from ethics experts.
After the election the brand became politically charged. Department store Nordstrom stopped selling Ivanka Trump clothing, citing declining sales, which caused shopper boycotts. President Trump criticized Nordstrom, while a top adviser urged shoppers to "go buy Ivanka's stuff."
News of the store opening was first reported by Bloomberg.
